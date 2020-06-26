Menu

Police condemn 'horrific' acid attack on elderly couple in Bridgnorth

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

Police have condemned a "horrific" attack in which burglars sprayed acid in the face of an elderly couple before stealing £4,000 in Bridgnorth.

Detective Sergeant Laura Breeze said the sentences given to Acer Bridges, 38, Elias Taylor, 42, and Eddie Jones, 31, were "substantial" and thanked her colleagues for "bringing these offenders to justice".

It comes after the trio of bullies terrorised an elderly couple in a traumatic incident which saw them strangle one of the homeowners, beat her disabled husband and disconnect their phone line so they were unable to call for help.

Detective Sergeant Breeze, from Shrewsbury Police Station, said: "This was a horrific crime for the victims to go through and I am pleased the offenders have received substantial custodial sentences.

"I would like to thank the team of detectives that worked tirelessly on bringing these offenders to justice in order to make the community a safer place."

All three were jailed for eight years during their hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court following the incident at Queens Road, Low Town, in January.

