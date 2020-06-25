Smashed seats, fire starting and drug taking: Bridgnorth football club in community plea after daily damage

Members of AFC Bridgnorth have spoke of their "distraught emotions" following the incidents, which the club said involves teenagers trespassing and using dugouts to take drugs.

Youths have also reportedly been starting fires and smashing spectator seating on the main stand.

Volunteers have been repairing holes created to gain access to the Crown Meadow ground from behind the main stand, and highlighted the hours of work taken to ensure the community has usable sporting facilities.

In a statement, the club said: "We are asking the Bridgnorth community to have a kind word with our lovely teenagers, as we are having damage on a daily basis to AFC Bridgnorth estate.

"The dugouts are used every evening for hanging out and drug taking (we have evidence of this), we are having fires set and seats in the main stand smashed.

"We are in the process of mending holes they have made to enter the Crown Meadow from behind the main stand.

"Please be reminded this is private property and we as volunteers spend hours to maintain this for our community to use.

"We also have residents surrounding the ground who don't need this intimidation.

"Thank you so much for your kind cooperation."