Illegal ravers in Shropshire will be 'dealt with robustly', police warn

West Mercia Police has issued a warning to potential party-goers and said organisers, along with those attending, face the prospect of arrest.

This comes after a number of illegal raves across the country in light of the coronavirus lockdown, including in Manchester where two men died on Sunday.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “We understand people’s frustrations due to the current restrictions but have to stress an illegal rave is completely unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent them from happening.

"We have comprehensive policing plans in place should a rave go ahead and anyone who attends could face the prospect of arrest and prosecution.

“I’d also ask anyone who is considering attending an illegal rave to remember that Covid-19 still presents a risk to our communities and attending a gathering like this poses a significant risk to those attending and their families’ wellbeing.

“If anyone hears about an event like this taking place or has any intelligence about an event taking place, please get in touch with us so we can prevent it and ultimately help to prevent the spread of the virus. The key to stopping these events is early intelligence.”

West Mercia Police can be contacted via 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org