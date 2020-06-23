Murder report waiting for sign off

In 2018, Lynn McNally was found dead at the Telford home she shared with Paul Beddoes just a day after he had been assessed by a mental health facility in Shrewsbury.

A Domestic Homicide Review was launched, and its draft report – expected to include “system-wide recommendations” – was circulated to the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust for fact-checking last summer.

An update for the trust’s board now says it is now with the Home Office, awaiting the green light for publication.

Lynn McNally, 46, died from multiple stab wounds at her and Beddoes’s home in Ketley, on February 21, 2018.

Beddoes, who had been assessed at the Redwoods Centre the previous day, pleaded guilty to murder on the second day of his trial at Stafford Crown Court. He received a life sentence with an initial minimum prison term of 11 years. This was later ruled “unduly lenient” increased to 14-and-a-half years by the Court of Appeal.

The serious incident update, by MPFT Safety and Risk Management Head Duncan Kett, says a draft DHR panel report was completed in May 2019 and “circulated to [the] trust for factual accuracy checking”.

Mr Kett reiterates previous updates, which said “there are a number of system-wide recommendations within the report as well as a more specific recommendation for the trust surrounding the robustness of the Mental Health Act Assessment conducted the day before the domestic homicide”.

The latest update, Mr Kett writes, is that as of this month, “the DHR report is still with the Home Office awaiting sign-off before publication”.

His document, which updates members on three ongoing cases, will be discussed by the MPFT board when it meets remotes on Thursday, June 25.