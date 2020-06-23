Quad bike hot-wired and dumped near Bridgnorth

Thieves stole the red vehicle and drove it along the A442 Kidderminster Road before it was found at about 1am today.

West Mercia Police discovered the bike, which had been hot-wired, dumped in the area of Alveley before requesting assistance from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

The fire service were called to reports of a vehicle fire at about 1.20am and one appliance was sent from Bridgnorth.

Crews used small gear to make the bike electrically safe before it could be recovered by the police.

A spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "During the small hours of the night, we were requested by our colleagues from West Mercia Police to make a quad bike electrically safe.

"The bike had been hot-wired, stolen and then dumped in the Alveley area.

"If you own a red quad bike, please go and check it is still where you left it."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org