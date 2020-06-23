Menu

Burglars force their way into home claiming to be police officers

By Charlotte Bentley | Gobowen | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Burglars claiming to be police officers forced their way into a Shropshire home.

West Mercia Police is now appealing for information after the incident which happened at around 9.15pm on Sunday, June 14, at an address in The Cross, Gobowen.

The men involved claimed they were police officers and carried out a search of the property, stealing a number of items including jewellery and arrows.

Police said it is believed the men made off in a dark coloured BMW and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw a car of that description in the area around the time of the incident.

The occupants did not believe the men were police officers and contacted the police.

DC Anthony Wilcox, from Shropshire CID, said: “We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a dark BMW in the area last Sunday evening or any information about the identity of those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police DC Anthony Wilcox on 101, with extension number 7702098 or alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

