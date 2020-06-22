Search continues for body of 'murdered' missing grandmother

The 65-year-old, from Shifnal, vanished more than a week ago resulting in a police investigation and the arrest of her daughter.

Lucy Fox has appeared in court charged with murdering her mother, known as Judy, between June 12 and June 14.

West Mercia Police said today: "Our searches to locate Judy Fox are continuing."

Lucy Fox, of Bernard’s Hill, Bridgnorth, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life at a property belonging to Nicholas Fox in Apley Park.

This relates to an incident outside a Georgian house situated between Bridgnorth and Ironbridge, which was allegedly started by Lucy Fox.

The 38-year-old was remanded in custody until July 14 following a hearing in Stafford last week.

Mrs Fox was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.

She was described as a "wonderful mother and a devoted grandmother" by her family.

"Our hearts are breaking with sadness and the family would kindly request privacy at this time," they added in a statement.