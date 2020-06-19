Trial date set for daughter accused of murdering missing mother Judy Fox

Lucy Fox has been charged with murdering her mother Judith Fox, known as Judy, in Shifnal between June 12 and June 14.

The body of 65-year-old Mrs Fox has not yet been found.

Appearing at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, the defendant was told she faces a trial in the week beginning November 30.

Lucy Fox, 38, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life at a property belonging to Nicholas Fox in Apley Park, Bridgnorth.

At the hearing held this morning at Stafford Crown Court she spoke only to confirm her name at the video hearing.

Mr Kevin Hegarty QC, prosecuting, told judge Kristina Montgomery QC: "The allegation of murder is of the murder of her own mother, although the body of Judy Fox has not been found and the investigation continues.

"A murder charge has been brought before you for preliminary hearing."

Lucy Fox, of Bernard's Hill, Bridgnorth, was remanded in custody until July 14. There was no application for bail.

Police are still searching for Mrs Fox, who was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: "No-one was injured in the fire.

"Subsequent enquiries into the fire led to concern for the welfare of a 65-year-old woman at an address in Haughton Drive in Shifnal.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate her."