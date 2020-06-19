Police report three different fly-tips while on patrol in Telford

Members of West Mercia Police's Telford team found rubbish dumped on a walkway and patches of grass in Donnington Wood some time before 1pm today

Some of the waste included a rusty barbecue, a broken pushchair and several bin liners full of litter.

Telford Cops posted on Twitter: "On foot patrol in Donnington Wood. Noted these three fly tips now reported on MyTelford App.

"If you have information about fly tippers you can too. Fly tipping is an offence. Our community matters, help keep the environment safe for each other."

This comes weeks after fly-tippers were reported for dumping household items, including furniture and a child's bike, at a country park.

Telford Police said they had reported the matter at Granville Country Park, which will be investigated by Telford & Wrekin Council.

It comes as numerous incidents have been reported in recent weeks, including one where the culprits left behind tell-tale details in Little Wenlock that could lead to them being caught.