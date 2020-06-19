Police commissioner's fire service takeover uncertain after fresh delay

The government has written to John Campion, Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, to say that due to the length of time since the initial plan was given the go ahead – March 2018 – it will require a fresh business case and ministerial approval.

The letter, from Kit Malthouse, Minister of State for Crime and Policing, also says the decision can not be taken before next year's Police and Crime Commissioner elections, scheduled to take place in May.

It is the latest blow to Mr Campion's plan, which has proved controversial and attracted fierce opposition from Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority, along with fire authorities from Hereford & Worcester and Cambridgeshire.

The government's go-ahead for the move had been delayed by legal action brought by the fire authority.

In his letter Mr Malthouse says: "I am conscious that whilst that original decision was certainly the right one at the time and has been upheld by the High Court, some time has now passed since the approval decision in March 2018 due to protracted legal proceedings.

"It is right that, given the passage of time, we take stock of any significant developments that may affect the business case and reconsider whether the proposal is still in the interests of the statutory tests, based on all available evidence. In order to do that we will require an updated business case.

"Unfortunately, both the exceptional circumstances relating to Covid-19, and the timescales involved in considering a business case and implementing the necessary legislation if the Home Secretary approves the proposal, mean that it will not be possible for the department to make a transfer prior to the elections in May 2021.

"The response to the current emergency may also provide learning that is relevant to the business case. It is therefore my expectation that the earliest we would reconsider a business case is after the elections. I know that this will come as a disappointment to you and your team, but I firmly believe that this is the best route to allow the Home Secretary to make a robust, considered decision, based on current information."

Mr Campion has not yet taken a decision on whether to submit a fresh bid to the government, but said that the delays had prevented £8 million being spent on local police and fire services.

He said that the legal challenges had not been based on whether his plan was best for the service, and had instead focused on issues with the process.

In a statement he said "local communities and emergency services are the biggest losers" from the latest decision.

He said: "My commitment to the communities of West Mercia has always been to act in their best interests. That remains the case. The strength of evidence and public support for joint governance was clear. In the two years the fire authorities have been fighting this change with an expensive legal battle, joint governance would have delivered £8m back into frontline local police and fire services and enabled major service improvements. I urge the fire authorities to be open and transparent about the full costs incurred to local taxpayers and the basis for their actions.”

“I fully accept, understand and support the Minister’s decision at this time. However, it remains the case that joint governance would benefit our local communities and emergency services. The public is right to demand the best possible police and fire services, with the maximum amount of resource focused on the frontline. As such, I will revisit delivering this for our communities.”