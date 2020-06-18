Two people arrested over burglaries near Bishop's Castle

Police reported a number of burglaries in the Wentnor area, near Bishop's Castle, where power tools were targeted overnight between June 15 and 16.

After enquiries were made and information came to light, officers have arrested two people over the burglaries.

A vehicle was also seized and the stolen goods were recovered.

Bishop's Castle Policing Team's Rural Watch said in a Facebook post: "Overnight 15-16 June there were a number of burglaries in the Wentnor area where power tools were targeted.

"Enquiries and intelligence have led to two individuals being arrested yesterday for these offences, their vehicle seized and the stolen goods recovered."