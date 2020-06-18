Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering six-year-old boy

The boy died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning after suffering serious head injuries in Solihull on Tuesday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Thursday evening.

Police were still at the scene in Cranmore Road, Shirley, on Thursday where flowers had been left in tribute to the boy.

Flowers have been left at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Cranmore Road, Shirley, at around 3pm and an investigation has now been launched to determine how the child came about his injuries.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

"A cordon remains in place at the property and the man, aged 27, and the 31-year-old woman presently remain in custody."