Menu

Advertising

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering six-year-old boy

By Jamie Brassington | Crime | Published:

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a six-year-old boy in the West Midlands.

Police at the scene in Cranmore Road. Photo: SnapperSK

The boy died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning after suffering serious head injuries in Solihull on Tuesday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Thursday evening.

Police were still at the scene in Cranmore Road, Shirley, on Thursday where flowers had been left in tribute to the boy.

Flowers have been left at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Cranmore Road, Shirley, at around 3pm and an investigation has now been launched to determine how the child came about his injuries.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

"A cordon remains in place at the property and the man, aged 27, and the 31-year-old woman presently remain in custody."

Crime News UK News
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Senior Multi-Media Journalist - @JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News