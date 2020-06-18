200 sheep stolen in Market Drayton

Police are looking for more information on the theft that happened sometime between 4pm on Saturday, June 13, and 4pm on Wednesday, June 17.

The herd of sheep were taken from out of a field on Sutton Lane, south of Market Drayton town.

To report any information, call West Mercia Police, quoting incident number 703-S of Wednesday, June 16 2020. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.