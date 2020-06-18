Menu

200 sheep stolen in Market Drayton

By Charlotte Bentley | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A herd of 200 sheep were stolen from a field in Market Drayton earlier this week.

Police are looking for more information on the theft that happened sometime between 4pm on Saturday, June 13, and 4pm on Wednesday, June 17.

The herd of sheep were taken from out of a field on Sutton Lane, south of Market Drayton town.

To report any information, call West Mercia Police, quoting incident number 703-S of Wednesday, June 16 2020. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

