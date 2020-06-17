Menu

Witness appeal after man injured in altercation

By Dominic Robertson | South Shropshire | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 56 year old man was taken to hospital following an altercation.

Police have launched an appeal after being called to the incident yesterday

The incident took place at around 6pm yesterday, at an address in Church Street, Kington.

Police said a 56 year old man had been taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries he sustained in an altercation.

A 57 year old man was also arrested and taken to Hereford custody.

DS Jamie Bullock said: “This was a serious incident that we believe may have been seen by people in the local area,

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to please contact us on 101 quoting reference 558S 160620.”

