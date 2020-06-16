Town centre behaviour order renewed

Shropshire Council’s cabinet has agreed to extend the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) implemented in August 2017, which gives police and council officers powers to prevent people or groups committing anti-social behaviour in a specified area.

In the last three years almost 3,300 incidents have been recorded in the ‘restricted zone’, which encompasses the town centre within the river loop and parts of Mountfields including Frankwell car park and the adjacent playing fields.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, portfolio holder for communities, told cabinet that consultees including the town council fully supported extending the order.

Members unanimously agreed to renew the order until 2023.

Among the incidents recorded in the last three years are 228 occurrences of urinating or defecating in public and 271 of criminal damage or arson.

The most common types of incidents were those involving alcohol or drugs. There were 790 incidents of drug litter, 398 of drug misuse and 72 of drug dealing, as well as 268 reports of alcohol litter and a further 319 alcohol-related incidents.

Since the PSPO was brought into effect, there have been seven prosecutions after people refused to obey police instructions to stop their anti-social behaviour.

There have also been seven penalty notices issued as well as 31 council warnings and 19 police warnings.

The evaluation report considered by cabinet said: “It is noted that aggressive begging, dog fouling, dog control and nuisance busking have recorded significantly lower levels in comparison to the remaining categories.

“During the review period, incidents of aggressive begging, alcohol litter and dog control have recorded the greatest decreases in volume indicating the impact of the PSPO.

“Incidents of drug litter account for 24 per cent of the total recorded during the review period and has been identified as the most problematic behaviour within the PSPO boundary.

“Of the 17 incident types, 11 have recorded an increase in volume during the review period indicating an ongoing need for the Public Spaces Protection Order in Shrewsbury Town Centre.”