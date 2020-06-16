Police called to reports of Shrewsbury youths trying to jump from bridge into river

Officers attended the park some time before 9.30pm yesterday, initially responding to reports of youths climbing scaffolding.

The force said the area was clear before it was made aware of females trying to jump from a bridge into the river.

Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "6166 attended the Quarry Park after reports of youths climbing scaffolding, luckily the area was clear.

"Officer informed of females trying to jump from a high bridge into the river. Located, suitable advice given."