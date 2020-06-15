Menu

Police seek information after dog attack

By Dominic Robertson | Whitchurch | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing for information after a small dog was attacked.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident which took place in Whitchurch

The incident took place at the rugby club on Edgeley Road, Whitchurch, at around 6pm on Tuesday, May 26.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A lady was walking her Yorkshire Terrier when a larger dog believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier ran towards the small dog and started attacking it.

"Two men assisted in breaking up the fight between the dogs, one of which sustained injuries to his hands requiring treatment at hospital."

PC Diane Langford from Shrewsbury Patrol Team said: "I am appealing to anyone who might have seen the incident to come forward.

"Call 101 with information, quoting incident number 799S 260520."

