Telford man arrested over church roof lead theft

Constantin Motescu, 32, of Sutton Hill, has been charged with theft from a church near Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk.

The incident took place between October 14 and 16 last year, when lead was stolen from the roof of All Saints Church, in Hartest.

Following inquiries made by Lincolnshire Police, Motescu and 38-year-old Sucea Lanourentiu, of no fixed abode, were both arrested on suspicion of theft of lead on May 25.

They were due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday to face the charge, however, the hearing was postponed. It will be heard in July instead.