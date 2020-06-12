Menu

Advertising

Telford man arrested over church roof lead theft

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A Telford man has been arrested in relation to the theft of £3,000 worth of lead from a church roof.

Constantin Motescu, 32, of Sutton Hill, has been charged with theft from a church near Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk.

The incident took place between October 14 and 16 last year, when lead was stolen from the roof of All Saints Church, in Hartest.

Following inquiries made by Lincolnshire Police, Motescu and 38-year-old Sucea Lanourentiu, of no fixed abode, were both arrested on suspicion of theft of lead on May 25.

They were due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday to face the charge, however, the hearing was postponed. It will be heard in July instead.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News