Dozens supported by West Mercia scheme to tackle root causes of dangerous driving

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion supported the launch of #MORSE in September last year, as part of his commitment to making communities and roads safer.

It is delivered in partnership by West Mercia Police, Worcester-based charity YSS, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the Warwickshire & West Mercia Community Rehabilitation Company.

Since then, 52 individuals have been supported by the service.

The scheme works with people to address the root causes of dangerous driving and they are given the help they need in order to minimise the likelihood of repeat offending.

Many have suffered with personal issues, such as alcohol and drug addiction, which leads to them committing offences.

The scheme worked with a woman who was struggling with alcohol and had admitted to driving while intoxicated. She had also previously lost her licence.

By identifying what her personal issues were, a number of referrals were made to additional support services around mental health, alcohol dependency and safeguarding.

Details on her car were also obtained and held to ensure she couldn’t cause any harm to others.

Reflecting on the support she received, the woman, who has not been named, said: “I was on my own and didn’t have any support to help me to change my life until you came to see me, so I would like to thank you for helping me to get the support I need and now I have the social worker and Swanswell [drugs a alcohol support charity] who I really needed.”

Mr Campion said: “I’m committed to improving the safety of our roads, so it’s pleasing to see that #MORSE is already achieving that as well as helping individuals that have lost their way by getting them the support they desperately need.

“This scheme is also a great example of partnership working to tackle an issue and get to the root cause to ensure it doesn’t keep happening.”

David Andrewartha, YSS #MORSE lead, said: “#MORSE is an innovative service, which works in partnership with our colleagues in West Mercia Police, and Hereford & Worcester and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services, to tackle the root causes of dangerous driving and keep our roads safer.

"Reflecting on the service we provide ensures that we are constantly learning from our progress and adapting the service to meet the needs of the people we work with – thereby ensuring its effectiveness.”