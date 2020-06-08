Advertising
Armed police and helicopter search area of Telford after reports of man with firearm
Armed police carried out a search in Telford after being called to reports of a man in possession of a potential firearm.
Police were called to Stokesay Way in Sutton Hill just after 9pm yesterday.
A police helicopter also helped in the search but nothing was found.
Further inquiries were being carried out today.
A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Just after 9pm last night police received a report a member of the public had seen three men visiting an address in Stokesay Way in Sutton Hill.
"The caller believed one of the men was in possession of what was believed to be a firearm.
"Due to the nature of the report armed officers attended and carried out inquiries, including a search of the area with the police helicopter, however nothing untoward was identified.
"Additional enquiries and searches will be carried out throughout today to provide reassurance to the local community."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.