Man charged with raping 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A suspected child sex attacker has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury.

John Patrick

John Patrick, 39 and of no fixed abode, is accused of raping the girl in Frankwell on April 13.

He was charged with rape today and appeared in court via video link from Shrewsbury Police Station where he was remanded in custody.

Patrick was arrested more than 100 miles away in Huddersfield on Thursday after detectives launched appeals across the country to track him down.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

