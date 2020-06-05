Advertising
Man charged with raping 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury
A suspected child sex attacker has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury.
John Patrick, 39 and of no fixed abode, is accused of raping the girl in Frankwell on April 13.
He was charged with rape today and appeared in court via video link from Shrewsbury Police Station where he was remanded in custody.
Patrick was arrested more than 100 miles away in Huddersfield on Thursday after detectives launched appeals across the country to track him down.
