Police appeal for help to catch Shrewsbury child rape suspect

John Patrick, 39, of no fixed abode, is wanted on suspicion of raping the girl on April 13, in Frankwell.

West Mercia Police are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Inspector Rich Roberts, said: “We believe John Patrick could pose a significant risk.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him however the nature of his lifestyle has meant he has continued to evade police custody.

"He is a rough sleeper who we know travels to various parts of the country and would urge anyone who has information about his whereabouts to let us know immediately on 999.”

It is thought Patrick, who has a distinctive tattoo on his face, could be anywhere in the country.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should ring West Mercia Police on 999.