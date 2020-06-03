Police confirm identity of stabbing victim's killer

Kevin Davies, 67, was killed at Knowle Sands Caravan Park near Bridgnorth on May 21.

Police have now said that Kelvin Hanks, who was found hanged shortly after Mr Davies was discovered, is believed to have stabbed Mr Davies.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “It is our belief that Kevin Davies was stabbed by Kelvin Hanks who then took his own life.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths which have now been passed to the coroner for an inquest to be heard later this year."

An inquest for Hanks will take place on August 28, and Mr Davies' will follow on September 16.

In a tribute Mr Davies' family spoke of their sadness at the loss of a "wonderful" and "caring" man.

They said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad.

"He was a kind, caring, wonderful family man who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

"We would like to thank ambulance staff and police officers for their support, and to all those that went to help Kevin at the time."