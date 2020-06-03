Advertising
Pair admit growing 150 cannabis plants in Telford
Two men have pleaded guilty to growing 150 cannabis plants in Telford.
Kreshnik Lashi, 29, and Edison Poti, 23, both admitted one count of production of a controlled drug Class B between February 1 and April 8.
Speaking through an interpreter the men, both Albanian nationals, pleaded guilty on the basis that they were at the premises for a single night.
Poti told the hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court that he had been promised £300.
The matter was adjourned until July 14. Poti, of London, and Lashi, of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody until then.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.