Pair admit growing 150 cannabis plants in Telford

Kreshnik Lashi, 29, and Edison Poti, 23, both admitted one count of production of a controlled drug Class B between February 1 and April 8.

Speaking through an interpreter the men, both Albanian nationals, pleaded guilty on the basis that they were at the premises for a single night.

Poti told the hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court that he had been promised £300.

The matter was adjourned until July 14. Poti, of London, and Lashi, of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody until then.