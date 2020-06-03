Menu

Pair admit growing 150 cannabis plants in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

Two men have pleaded guilty to growing 150 cannabis plants in Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Kreshnik Lashi, 29, and Edison Poti, 23, both admitted one count of production of a controlled drug Class B between February 1 and April 8.

Speaking through an interpreter the men, both Albanian nationals, pleaded guilty on the basis that they were at the premises for a single night.

Poti told the hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court that he had been promised £300.

The matter was adjourned until July 14. Poti, of London, and Lashi, of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody until then.

