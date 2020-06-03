Menu

Missing person found by helicopter

By Dominic Robertson | Welshpool | Crime | Published:

A late night helicopter search was for a missing person police have confirmed.

Police launched a late night search for the missing person

A police helicopter was seen flying low over Montgomery from midnight to around 1am this morning.

The helicopter made a number of circuits above the town and was using a large searchlight to check the area near to the primary school and Lymore.

Other police vehicles were also seen in the town.

Dyfed Powys Police said the helicopter crew had been searching for a missing person who was found.

