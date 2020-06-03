Advertising
Telford man in court accused of duping people into handing over money
A Telford man has appeared in court charged with defrauding people out of money.
Armardeep Rana, 30, of Far Vallens, Hadley, faced four counts of fraud at the town's magistrates court on Monday.
The charges relate to incidents where residents have been allegedly duped into handing over money.
He was remanded in custody at the hearing. The matter was adjourned until Friday when he will next appear.
