Menu

Advertising

Telford man in court accused of duping people into handing over money

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A Telford man has appeared in court charged with defrauding people out of money.

Telford Magistrates Court

Armardeep Rana, 30, of Far Vallens, Hadley, faced four counts of fraud at the town's magistrates court on Monday.

The charges relate to incidents where residents have been allegedly duped into handing over money.

He was remanded in custody at the hearing. The matter was adjourned until Friday when he will next appear.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News