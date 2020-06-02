Police appeal for witnesses to huge fire at Telford industrial estate

The dramatic fire broke out at Halesfield 23 at around 10.45pm on Sunday, and initially involved around 27,000 pallets before spreading to two neighbouring properties, including Halesfield Day Nursery and Tarmac.

Explosions were heard, flames rose high into the sky and smoke billowed across Telford as the fire ripped through the nursery's playground and also affected concrete suppliers Besblock.

Drone footage of the fire once it was under control captured by Matt Lewis

Police were called to the scene at around 11pm.

They say enquiries are still going on in relation to the fire and have called on people with information or footage to contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Goddard on 101 quoting incident umber 867s of 31052.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

