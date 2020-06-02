Advertising
Man, 43, denies raping teenager
A 43-year-old Powys man has denied fpour charges of raping a teenager
Colin Robert Guntrip pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and not guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child at a hearing on Monday.
The case relates to a period between May and August 2014.
Guntrip, of Ffordd Croesawdy, in Newtown, was granted bail. No trial date was fixed. The matter was adjourned until July.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.