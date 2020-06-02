Bridgnorth caravan park victim was 'stabbed in chest'

Police confirmed the identity of the victim as 67-year-old Kevin Davis.

Mr Davis was found dead at Knowle Sands Caravan Park, in Bridgnorth, on May 21.

West Mercia Police said Mr Davis' death was linked to that of another man – Kelvin Hanks, aged 73, who is believed to have killed himself.

Mr Hanks' body was found on a track off the B4555 at around 4.30pm.

The Knowle Sands Caravan Park in Bridgnorth. Image: @SnapperSK

Police said a post mortem showed he had died as a result of hanging – with no one else involved.

The force have now said that Mr Davis died after being stabbed in the chest.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "A post mortem has shown Mr Davis died as a result of stab wounds sustained to his chest.

"His death is linked to the death of 73-year-old found near the B4555, enquires confirm the deaths are linked."

Police searching a static caravan at the scene. Image: @SnapperSK

Mr Davis’ family has paid tribute to a man they describe as "wonderful" and "caring".

They have also thanked those who went to his aid after he was stabbed.

In a statement they said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad.

"He was a kind, caring, wonderful family man who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

"We would like to thank ambulance staff and police officers for their support, and to all those that went to help Kevin at the time."