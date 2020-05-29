Menu

Police plea for Shropshire affray suspect to come forward

By Deborah Hardiman

Police are appealing for help to trace a man they want to talk to about an alleged affray in Newport.

Ryan Twardun

The plea follows a disturbance which happened, in High Street, on Wednesday(27).

West Mercia Police said officers want to speak to Ryan Twardun, aged 27, of Newport, as it is believed he was in the area at the time and can help with their inquiries.

Information about his whereabouts should be reported to West Mercia Police by telephoning 101 ext 7712187.

