Police seize 171 drug packages in four years at Shropshire and Powys schools

Heroin, ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis were among the substances seized, along with amphetamines and prescription medication from 2016 to the end of last year.

In West Mercia, drugs were confiscated on 89 occasions, with 70 of the seizures being cannabis. Ecstasy was the next most commonly seized drug, being found on eight occasions.

Other drugs found were the prescription tranquiliser diazepam, herbal cannabis, amphetamines and the antidepressant amitriptyline. On one occasion 11 bags of cannabis were seized by officers.

There were a total of 25 drug seizures at schools in West Mercia last year, down from 29 the previous year, but an increase on the 17 cases in 2016.

Over the border in Dyfed-Powys, drugs were seized on 82 occasions, with 25 of them taking place last year, up from 16 in 2018. Of these, 67 were cannabis, and on one occasion 10g of the drug were seized, with a street value of about £80. Amounts of 6g and 7g were also seized on separate occasions.

Other drugs seized include cocaine, ecstasy, 'magic mushrooms', amphetamines, ketamine, diazepam, and tramadol.

Seventy-five of the confiscations took place at secondary schools, but three were at primary schools and four at specialist schools. Of these, 67 were from children aged 12-16, and 77 were from pupils.

Staffordshire Police made a total of 108 seizures over the period, accounting for 103 recorded crimes.

The majority of the confiscations were from children aged 14 and 15, accounting for 58 of the packages seized, although a significant number of drugs were also taken from adults, including seven in their 30s and older.

Three offenders were just 11 years old, and drugs were also taken from three 12-year-olds and eight 13-year-olds.

Of the 103 drug offences committed the county's schools, 85 were for possession of cannabis, three for supplying cocaine, and two of possessing cocaine with intent to supply. There were also six cases of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and two of actually supplying cannabis.

There were a total of 24 recorded drug offences at Staffordshire schools last year, down from 29 in 2016.