Police boss calls for consistency and better outcomes for victims

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has sought reassurance from the force's chief constable Anthony Bangham that services are regularly being delivered to a high standard.

He made the call after a recent holding to account meeting.

Mr Campion said “We have high levels of public confidence in our force but there are differences across different areas. I want to make sure the force is taking the right action, so people can have equally high levels of confidence no matter where they live. Services for victims and survivors of crime must be consistent across a vast policing area with different needs and challenges in each community.”

“It’s vital that the money given by the public towards their police force is returning the best possible service. Our police officers, staff and volunteers work tirelessly to deliver that.

"Effective holding to account helps give them the structures, resources and support they need to keep all of us safe. I am reassured and encouraged that the recent uplifts in officer numbers are enabling the police to get more crimes through the Criminal Justice System.”