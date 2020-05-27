Menu

Advertising

Telford man pleads not guilty to drugs offence

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man has pleaded not guilty to drug supply allegations.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Graham Donald Richards, 31, denied one count of possession of a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply on June 23 last year.

The hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court was adjourned until July when a trial date will be fixed.

Richards, of the Glebelands, Donnington, Telford, was granted unconditional bail until then.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News