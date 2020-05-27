Advertising
Telford man pleads not guilty to drugs offence
A man has pleaded not guilty to drug supply allegations.
Graham Donald Richards, 31, denied one count of possession of a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply on June 23 last year.
The hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court was adjourned until July when a trial date will be fixed.
Richards, of the Glebelands, Donnington, Telford, was granted unconditional bail until then.
