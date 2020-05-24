Menu

Advertising

Arrested: Disqualified driver crashes into Telford roadworks

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

A disqualified driver who swerved across lanes before crashing into roadworks in Telford has been arrested.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: @TelfordCops

Police said a number of reports were made about a silver Audi driving dangerously before they stopped the vehicle and arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving some time before 4.40pm on Saturday.

Police in Telford said the offender "smelt of alcohol", was "unable to walk straight" and was already disqualified from driving.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Multiple reports of a car swerving over the road and hitting roadworks.

"Car located and driver smelt of alcohol and unable to walk straight. #Arrested for #DrinkDrive.

"Turns out he's already disqualified for #DrinkDriving.

"Some people don't learn. Over to the courts now."

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News