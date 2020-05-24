Arrested: Disqualified driver crashes into Telford roadworks

Police said a number of reports were made about a silver Audi driving dangerously before they stopped the vehicle and arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving some time before 4.40pm on Saturday.

Police in Telford said the offender "smelt of alcohol", was "unable to walk straight" and was already disqualified from driving.

