Arrested: Disqualified driver crashes into Telford roadworks
A disqualified driver who swerved across lanes before crashing into roadworks in Telford has been arrested.
Police said a number of reports were made about a silver Audi driving dangerously before they stopped the vehicle and arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving some time before 4.40pm on Saturday.
Police in Telford said the offender "smelt of alcohol", was "unable to walk straight" and was already disqualified from driving.
Telford Cops tweeted: "Multiple reports of a car swerving over the road and hitting roadworks.
"Car located and driver smelt of alcohol and unable to walk straight. #Arrested for #DrinkDrive.
"Turns out he's already disqualified for #DrinkDriving.
"Some people don't learn. Over to the courts now."
