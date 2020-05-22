Menu

Thieves with white van try to steal Shetland pony in Shropshire

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

Thieves attempted to steal a Shetland pony in broad daylight from a Shropshire stables.

Police said two men tried to lead a brown pony into the back of a white Ford Transit van in the area of Loughton, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, at about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

The offenders were disturbed by walkers and were unsuccessful in their attempt.

People are being urged to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.

Graham Donaldson, West Mercia Police's rural and business officer, said: "An attempt was made to steal a brown Shetland pony from a paddock in the south Shropshire area.

"It is believed at this stage of the investigation that two male offenders attempted to lead the pony into the rear of a white Ford Transit van. However, they were disturbed by walkers.

"Please remain vigilant if you keep animals and report any suspicious behaviour to police."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 380S from May 20, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

