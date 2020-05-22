Custody checkers insist people arrested in Shropshire are kept safe amid Covid-19

Volunteers from the Independent Custody Visitor Scheme have been in touch with officers to check there is adequate access to hygiene facilities, bedding, blankets and PPE for visitors. Physical and mental healthcare are also monitored during a person's time in custody.

Normally the volunteers carry out unannounced checks, but West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner insists the team have given him reassurances that procedures have been followed correctly.

He said: "It’s incredibly important that, despite the current climate of social distancing, we find ways to maintain the high standards of assurance that have been set by the ICV scheme. The work of the volunteers is highly valued and I am always grateful for their contribution to West Mercia. Their visits are crucial to the safety of those held in custody and for providing transparency and confidence in policing.”

“There will be challenges, associated with Covid-19, for custody staff and it is about making sure that these challenges do not adversely impact on the welfare of those detained in custody.”

“I am reassured that West Mercia Police is meeting its performance requirements in relation to the standard of welfare, and that the right checks are in place to make sure we maintain that standard.”