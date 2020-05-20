Menu

Advertising

Early morning arrest of Shrewsbury man on suspicion of drug offences

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a drug offence after a warrant was executed in Shrewsbury in the early hours.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, from an address in Worcester Road at about 5am today.

He is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, at West Mercia Police, said: “Despite the restrictions of the current situation we are continuing to carry out warrants such as this but are taking the necessary precautions.

"It is important that we continue to pursue those concerned in the supply of drugs and work to keep the community safe.”

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News