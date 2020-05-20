Early morning arrest of Shrewsbury man on suspicion of drug offences

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, from an address in Worcester Road at about 5am today.

He is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, at West Mercia Police, said: “Despite the restrictions of the current situation we are continuing to carry out warrants such as this but are taking the necessary precautions.

"It is important that we continue to pursue those concerned in the supply of drugs and work to keep the community safe.”