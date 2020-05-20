Firefighters tackle two separate arson attacks in Bridgnorth

Crews were sent to neighbouring properties in Ash Road after two garden sheds were set alight, along with about 10 metres of hedgerow and a number of fence panels.

While tackling the blaze, a second fire was spotted in Victoria Road which spread to a fence and a hedge.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Bridgnorth including the incident support unit, as well as a fire investigation officer to both incidents.

Back-up from Much Wenlock was requested and West Mercia Police was also in attendance.

Both incidents, which took place between 11pm and 11.35pm on Sunday, are being treated as arson.

A spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "On arrival a large developed fire was located by the crews which involved two garden sheds, approximately 10 meters of hedgerow and a number of garden fence panels.

"As the incident was located in two neighbouring gardens, the officer in charge deployed firefighters into each garden with hosereel jets.

"He then requested the attendance of the incident support unit to increase the number of personnel on the fireground.

"Whilst dealing with this incident, a second seat of fire was observed approximately 30 to 40 meters away which involved a single fence panel. This was extinguished by the crew also. We also requested our colleagues from Much Wenlock attend to assist with this.

"A fire investigation officer attended along with the police. We are sad to say, both incidents are being treated as separate sets of arson."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org