Domestic and sexual abuse victims to benefit from funding

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion applied for the funding to help with costs for charities and organisations supporting victims.

Many groups have faced challenges in adapting their services during the pandemic and have had to cope with increased demand.

The money is for domestic abuse and sexual violence services, whether or not they are already commissioned by the PCC.

Mr Campion said: “This additional funding is fantastic news for the communities of West Mercia and those that are dependent on the vital support these services provide. It also further bolsters my commitment to ensuring victims and survivors get the right help to cope and recover at every point of their journey.

“This funding will help strengthen these charities that have had to adapt during these challenging times to make sure that the support victims need continues.”