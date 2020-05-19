Police still open for recruits as ad campaign launched

The government has launched its Make Your Difference campaign to encourage potential officers to apply as it aims to have 20,000 new bobbies on the beat.

West Mercia Police has so far recruited 76 new officers since September last year through the government campaign.

Rachel Hartland Lane, director of business services at West Mercia Police, said: “This TV commercial is an exciting opportunity for policing, informing a wide audience that despite the Covid-19 outbreak, we are still open for recruitment. We have modified our processes to ensure that new officers can be safely employed and deployed, with student officers now able to play their part in the emergency response by supporting the frontline in seven to eight weeks, rather than the usual 12-16.

“Since the first student officers started their roles under the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship programme in January 2020, West Mercia Police has welcomed 110 student officers through the PCDA route, with another 19 new officers joining us this year under the previous policing programme. 76 of these new officers were funded by the National Uplift Programme. This substantial uplift in officer numbers gives us an opportunity to increase the diversity of our workforce – something we are really keen to achieve to provide the best possible service to our communities.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Getting more police officers on the streets to keep us all safe is an absolute priority for the British people – and this government. The heroic efforts of officers up and down the country have been crucial in protecting the NHS and saving lives during this pandemic. There’s never been a better time to join the police to make a difference in your community.”

To be part of the new intake of officers for West Mercia Police, go to westmercia.police.uk and click on ‘Apply’.