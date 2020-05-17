130mph Shropshire to Walsall police chase ends with M6 stinger

The Mercedes B-Class was finally stopped near Junction 10 of the M6 after a 50-mile chase on Saturday.

The car failed to stop for officers over the border in Wales and then was chased through Shropshire along the A5 and onto the M54.

After reaching speeds of up to 130mph the car was eventually brought to a halt on the M6 in Walsall at around 4.40pm.

Around seven police response cars and two motorbikes from West Midlands Police, West Mercia Police and North Wales Police were used in the chase, with specialist response and traffic officers all involved.

Steve Cort caught a brief part of the chase on his dash-cam camera when he was overtaken by the Mercedes and three chasing police cars on the A5 between the Dobbies and Emstrey islands at 4.13pm.

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group said the driver was arrested for a number of offences and shared a photo showing the Mercedes' deflated tyres after the vehicle was stung.

CMPG posted on Twitter: "This stolen vehicle failed to stop for our colleagues from North Wales Police and Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire, it was reaching speeds of 130mph and had travelled over 50 miles onto the CMPG area.

"With the help of West Midlands Police Traffic Unit we stung the vehicle. The driver was arrested for a number of offences. #teamwork. Great work by all involved"