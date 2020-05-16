Used PPE littered across Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council is urging residents to take Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) home with them if they are worn out while walking or undergoing other activities.

Unsanitary items littered on the ground may put members of the public and litter-pickers at risk of contracting the virus, as well as being detrimental to the environment.

The council said: "We've noticed more gloves and masks being dropped as litter. If you're taking them out with you for a walk, take them home with you."

The authority reported an increase in items littered following the government's ease on lockdown restrictions, resulting in more people leaving their home to take part in unlimited exercise or visiting areas for leisure under social distancing measures.

People caught littering can be hit with a fixed penalty notice of £80 which can rise up to £2,500 if not paid.