Man found with cannabis at Telford nature reserve after tip-off from public
A man was found with cannabis at a nature reserve in Telford after a member of the public contacted the police.
The force attended the Telford Millennium Nature Reserve on Friday after reports of people using the Class B drug in the area.
Officers from West Mercia Police's Ketley & Oakengates Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) attended the park, off Beverley Road, and searched one man, who was found in possession of cannabis.
Following the incident, Telford Cops tweeted: "The Ketley & Oakengates Safer Neighbourhood Team has been patrolling Ketley today following reports of cannabis use around the Telford Millennium Nature Reserve.
"One adult male searched and found in possession of cannabis."
