Shropshire police searching for man wanted over sexual offence

Officers are looking for John Patrick, of no fixed address, who is thought to have links throughout England.

The 39-year-old is wanted in relation to a sexual offence.

The force said it has been following "several enquiries" to locate Patrick and is appealing for information.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org