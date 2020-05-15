Police investigating photo of officer with dead bird

A post by the Hunt Saboteurs Association pictured an officer holding two birds, one of which was dead, alongside another picture which showed three men with a fox and dogs.

The police force has said it is "actively examining" the issues raised and confirmed that none of the three men pictured with the fox were officers.

Superintendent James Baker said in a statement: "I appreciate the concerns these social media posts will have raised and I can confirm that none of our officers are present in the photograph of three men, with a fox and dogs.

"We are also aware of one further image, also circulating on social media, of a man with two birds, and the subsequent public concern.

"We are actively examining the issues raised. I would like to reassure the community that West Mercia Police take animal welfare and wildlife crime seriously."