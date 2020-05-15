'Council tax refund' fraudsters claim to be from Shropshire Council

The con artists have been sending convincing emails and text messages claiming they are from the authority's tax team.

The messages suggest the recipient is a due a refund on their council tax and asks them to provide confidential banking information.

Shropshire Council confirmed it was aware of the issue and warned residents it was not behind the communications.

The authority tweeted: "Emails/text messages currently being sent out to customers from what looks to be Shropshire Council's council tax team asking for bank details, suggesting that they're due a refund.

"These text messages and emails are not being sent by Shropshire Council and are fraudulent."