Market Drayton man pleads guilty to buying Taser

Nathan Heeley, 22, admitted buying the prohibited weapon in September 2018.

He entered the plea in a telephone hearing which went ahead this week.

Heeley, of Portland Drive in Market Drayton, would normally have attended Shrewsbury Crown Court to enter his plea but because of the coronavirus pandemic, hearings have gone ahead over telephone and online meeting apps.

His representative Miss Sophie Murray and prosecutor Miss Elizabeth Power also took part.

Miss Power asked for a pre-sentence report to be carried out before Heeley is sentenced for the crime.

Judge Anthony Lowe accepted the application and scheduled the sentencing hearing for the week commencing July 20, but warned: "We have as much idea as anyone else about when the courts will be up and running."

He warned Heeley that he may be given the details for his hearing at short notice.