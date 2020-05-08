Telford CSE inquiry interviewing witnesses remotely during coronavirus lockdown

Last month the inquiry, chaired by former judge Tom Crowther QC, said it had “put in place arrangements to use telephone, video and other technology, and made alterations to ensure that evidence can continue to be taken, whilst ensuring the safety of individuals is protected”.

A new statement on the website of the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation (IITCSE) says it has “successfully completed a number of meetings” and “is now encouraging further witnesses to come forward to consider giving their evidence in this way”.

Mr Crowther has repeatedly appealed for witnesses, survivors and anyone else with information about CSE to contact the inquiry. Its contact information is available at IITCSE.com.

The new update says that, last month, “we indicated that the inquiry would be adjusting its working arrangements so that witness evidence could continue to be taken remotely during the government-imposed Covid-19 lockdown”.

On March 23, the government imposed nationwide restrictions, known as a “lockdown”, restricting travel and contact with other people, shutting most businesses and forcing people to work from home where possible.

The IITCSE update says: “We are pleased to report that, since that update, the inquiry has successfully completed a number of meetings with witnesses to gather their evidence, both over the telephone and using video-conferencing facilities.

“These meetings have been conducted using secure technology, with witnesses speaking to the inquiry team from their own homes.

“As a result of the successful meetings undertaken to date, the inquiry is now encouraging further witnesses to come forward and consider giving their evidence in this way.

“The team will discuss the options, and then steps will be taken to arrange a remote meeting as appropriate.

“The inquiry understands, however, that some people may not feel comfortable speaking over the telephone or via video conference, and in such cases arrangements will still be made with those individuals to set up a face-to-face meeting once the lockdown restrictions are lifted and the inquiry is in a position to meet with witnesses in person.

“Therefore, the inquiry continues to encourage those witnesses to come forward at this time.”

In November 2018, Telford and Wrekin Council chose law firm Eversheds Sutherland LLP to commission the inquiry. Mr Crowther was appointed as chairman last June.

The IITCSE can be contacted by telephone on 0800 389 4322 or by email at mail@iitcse.com