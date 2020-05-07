Second warning over trespassers on SVR line after youths spotted throwing stones on to tracks

Despite the railway being closed to the public since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, maintenance vehicles are still in operation and could be dangerous to those walking on railway property.

Bosses at the heritage line, which runs from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster, raised the issue last week and warned it was upping its security after people were spotted on the tracks and alongside the rails.

General manager Helen Smith said groups of youths have been throwing stones on to the line and others, including families, have been trespassing.

She said: "Some people seem to believe there’s no problem if they walk along the line at the moment, because we’re not running public trains. However, not only is trespassing against the law, but it could also put people at grave risk. We have unscheduled maintenance trains running all the time and I want to stress the danger that people are putting themselves in when they make the choice to trespass on the line.

“We’ve had a series of recent incidents with groups of young people and families walking along the line, as well as youths throwing stones from one of our bridges. All of these people are breaking the law and putting themselves and potentially others at risk by their actions.

"We have CCTV cameras and security patrols in operation and will inform the police about trespassers. If appropriate, legal action will be taken. Please keep away from the line – don’t put yourself at risk.”

Walking on or beside the line is illegal under section 16 of the Rail Regulation Act 1840 and could lead to prosecution and a fine of £1,000 or up to one month in prison.