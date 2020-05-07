CCTV appeal after armed robbery at Shrewsbury garage

The robbery took place at the Esso garage on Harlescott Lane in Shrewsbury, at around 9.30pm on Saturday May 2.

The man is said to have threatened the cashier with a screwdriver before stealing cigarettes, tobacco and cash.

Police say the suspect was white, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, and approximately 5ft 9ins tall with short blonde hair.

He wore a balaclava, black sports jumper with a grey patch on the front, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

He was also wearing gloves one of which was bright red.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Timmins at Shrewsbury CID on 101 quoting reference number 0735-S-020520.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.